Hippodrome Avenida Mexico, 188, 06100 Mexico City, Mexico

Hippodrome One of the city's newer boutique hotels, Hippodrome has quickly become a popular place to stay. With a location in the artsy Condesa neighborhood, it's fitting that the hotel merges Art Deco and neoclassical architecture with contemporary interior design, styling rooms in black and white with touches of gray and lavender. The staff here aims to make your stay as carefree as possible, anticipating all sorts of needs-from airport transportation to laundry-with services included in your room rate. Molton Brown toiletries in the bathrooms add a touch of luxury.