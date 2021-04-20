Hippie Hill
Hippie Hill, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Visit Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate ParkIn the center and western part of San Francisco is Golden Gate Park, 1,017 acres of natural beauty within the city. Along with miles of trails for running, biking, and walking, you’ll find lakes, botanical gardens, museums, windmills, and dozens of picnic areas within the park.
On the eastern side you’ll find Hippie Hill, located between the Conservatory of Flowers and Haight Street. A popular meeting spot during the 1960s (hence the name), Hippie Hill is often full of people taking part in drum circles, smoking, and lazing around with friends, a book, or a frisbee.