Hintonburg Public House

1020 Wellington St W, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X9, Canada
Website
| +1 613-421-5087
More info

Sun 11am - 12am
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 12am
Fri 11:30am - 2am
Sat 11am - 2am

Local Beer, Award-Winning Wine, and Seasonal Cocktails

From dangling mason jar lightbulbs to mismatched furniture, this pub has “rustic” covered. But there’s nothing shabby about the menu of Ontario microbrews, seasonal cocktail menu, and hard-to-find Niagara wines. On a Friday or Saturday night you’ll want to reserve in advance to make sure you’ll have a seat to enjoy your pint of Beau’s Lug Tread Lagered Ale or Muskoka Mad Tom IPA. Or go even more local with Ottawa’s own Rye Guy from Beyond the Pale Brewery and 1855 from Kichesippi. Not a beer fan? No problem. Try a variation on a Tom Collins with apple and Lillet Blanc, or seemingly lychee-drowned Gewurztraminer from Ontario’s organic and biodynamic Tawse Winery.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

