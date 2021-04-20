Where are you going?
828 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011, USA
Website
Sun - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 11pm

The white-brick facade and minimalist design of Himitsu prepares your senses to focus on the flavorful experience that lies ahead. This intimate Japanese-inspired restaurant manages the balance of herbs, acidity, and freshness so that every sip and bite is full of texture and flavor. The Finding Nori cocktail is a refreshing combination of toasted nori seaweed, rum, lime and manzanilla sherry, and the fish roe in the bright Hamachi Crudo of yellowtail literally pops in your mouth. Himitsu has only 24 seats so reservations are recommended; however, walk-ins may score a seat at the bar where they can watch the magic of food and drink preparation unfold.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
