Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
401 K St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-231-4040
Whooping it Up On the Weekend In San DiegoThe Gas Lamp Quarter is really, well, a total gas on the weekends! We disembarked in San Diego from a cruise and were able to extend our vacation a few days. We figured it might be fun to stay over the weekend to explore San Diego before flying home.
Fun? Oh yeah. We discovered some great deals at Hiltonweekends.com for Hilton San Diego Gas Lamp Quarter which is located at the beginning of the Gas Lamp Quarter across from the Convention Center. We did not want to rent a car and this hotel is well located to walk or cab it. Our room was a beautiful, spacious loft suite with sunny decor, and jetted tub and was set away in a separate building with a residential feel. Very cool to pretend!
We wandered over to Patrick's Pub that night where "Fuzzy" and his band blew out some soulful blues. We danced all night and enjoyed the music. We slept in and rolled out mid-morning over to visit Balboa Park's museums and incredible gardens. For dinner we hit The Fish Market for some fresh fish and oysters, saving the next night for a romantic dinner for two at Top of the Market with fabulous Chef Ivan Flowers. We had so much fun I want to stay the weekend again!