Hilton San Diego Bayfront
1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-564-3333
More info
Gallery ShowThere are a lot of great arts showed in the Hilton Hotel..
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Great hotel on the Bayfront
Apparently MagCon was happening while I was in San Diego for a different conference. The "Vine boys" were staying in the Hilton with a bunch of philanthropy administrators from around the world. So, there were a lot of teenaged girls running around in the hotel and along the bay front. And the few times when I saw the boys emerge, they would quickly get mobbed by the girls. It was interesting to say the least.
But, the Hilton was clearly a lovely oasis from the madness. It's location at the tail end of the bay front is walking distance to the up and coming West End, Seaport Village, and the Gaslight district. The hotel can offer a card with suggested running paths and other recommendations for things to do. Overall, the Hilton provided a great location for enjoying all San Diego has to offer while visiting for work.
But, the Hilton was clearly a lovely oasis from the madness. It's location at the tail end of the bay front is walking distance to the up and coming West End, Seaport Village, and the Gaslight district. The hotel can offer a card with suggested running paths and other recommendations for things to do. Overall, the Hilton provided a great location for enjoying all San Diego has to offer while visiting for work.