Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa Karnak, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt

Best Mojito Ever: Hilton Luxor This is the perfect place to unwind and chill by the Nile, especially after a day of touring. Watch the sun slip behind the Valley of the Kings as the call to prayer echoes across the river. Great dining on at the restaurants on property and spa services restore muscles that need a little help after climbing through the temples and tombs. Do yourself a favor and go here!