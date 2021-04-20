Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hilton Gdańsk

Targ Rybny 1, 80-838 Gdańsk, Poland
Website
| +48 58 778 71 00
Hilton Gdańsk Poland

Hilton Gdańsk

Simply unbeatable for its location and views, the Hilton Gdańsk lies within the Old Town, overlooking the Motława River and the emblematic 15th-century port crane. Its 150 rooms and suites are often fully booked, so advance planning is required for any guests interested in the comfy, serene accommodations with heavenly beds. In addition to a friendly, courteous staff, the hotel features a wellness facility and two bars, all of which are on the top floors for the best views in town. Also worth noting is the hotel’s award-winning Mercato, one of the best restaurants in Poland and well worth a splurge.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points