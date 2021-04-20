Hilton Gdańsk
Simply unbeatable for its location and views, the Hilton Gdańsk lies within the Old Town, overlooking the Motława River and the emblematic 15th-century port crane. Its 150 rooms and suites are often fully booked, so advance planning is required for any guests interested in the comfy, serene accommodations with heavenly beds. In addition to a friendly, courteous staff, the hotel features a wellness facility and two bars, all of which are on the top floors for the best views in town. Also worth noting is the hotel’s award-winning Mercato, one of the best restaurants in Poland and well worth a splurge.