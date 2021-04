Hilton 72 Avenida Carrera 7

Hilton, Bogotá Bogotá’s first Hilton is a 15-story tower that blends seamlessly into the brick buildings of Zona G, a commercial district that’s also known for dining. (The “G” is for gourmet.) An apothecary-style café prepares organic Colombian coffee five ways, and a four-level bar overlooks a heated pool and vertical garden.

From $99. 57/(0) 1-600-6100. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Hilton