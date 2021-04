Hilton Abu Dhabi Corniche Rd W - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Where Abu Dhabi's Skyline Started As the first building to rise on the Corniche skyline in Abu Dhabi, the Hilton has a special place in the recent history of the UAE. Now dwarfed by towers and office buildings, the Hilton still offers guests a beautiful experience on the Arabian Gulf. With activities for the entire family, the property also has a lovely stretch of beach access along the Corniche.