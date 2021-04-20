Hilo Hawaiian Hotel
71 Banyan Drive
| +1 808-935-9361
Largest Hilo Hotel StayDue to land-use requirements, very few hotels operate on the Hilo side of the Big Island. A number of bed and breakfasts, small hotels, and house or condo rentals are typically the best way to find accommodation in the Hilo and Volcano Village area.
One of a few exceptions is the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. Here guests stay in a room on Hilo Bay, where the rising sun lights up the town and the volcanoes beyond.
With plenty of paths around the hotel and bay to enchant guests, the hotel is also a fantastic place to take trips to Volcanoes National Park, the waterfalls around Hilo, or Waimea and Waipio Valley.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Hilo Bay
The Hilo Hawaiian Hotel is a comfortable, laid-back hotel that sits right on Hilo Bay. While not quite rustic, it is humble in its offerings, but charming to a fault. The staff is like family and the restaurant serves really great food, with a weekend buffet that the locals rave about. It is a great launching spot for all your Hilo adventuring and right near downtown Hilo close to all the shops and restaurants. It is also literally 7 minutes from the Hilo airport, so it is super convenient!.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Eat a Mauna Kea Sunrise viewing the Mauna Kea peaks at the Queen's Court Restaurant
Do yourself a favor and order the Mauna Kea sunrise from the Queen's Court restaurant inside the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. It is Hawaii on a plate! You can look out on the peak of the real Mauna Kea mountain while enjoying two poached eggs on top of the islands famous Portuguese sausage over English muffin with just the right amount of light, bright lilikoi hollandaise sauce. For a real local experience have it with rice instead of hash browns!