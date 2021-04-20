Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Hilo Bay

The Hilo Hawaiian Hotel is a comfortable, laid-back hotel that sits right on Hilo Bay. While not quite rustic, it is humble in its offerings, but charming to a fault. The staff is like family and the restaurant serves really great food, with a weekend buffet that the locals rave about. It is a great launching spot for all your Hilo adventuring and right near downtown Hilo close to all the shops and restaurants. It is also literally 7 minutes from the Hilo airport, so it is super convenient!.



Located next to the Liliuokalani Gardens which are a great place to walk, run, or picnic. From the bayside balconies you get a great view of Mauna Kea's peak.



Perfect place for families with top notch service.