Hilo Hawaiian Hotel

71 Banyan Drive
Website
| +1 808-935-9361
Largest Hilo Hotel Stay Hilo Hawaii United States
Eat a Mauna Kea Sunrise viewing the Mauna Kea peaks at the Queen's Court Restaurant Hilo Hawaii United States
Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Hilo Bay Hilo Hawaii United States
Largest Hilo Hotel Stay

Due to land-use requirements, very few hotels operate on the Hilo side of the Big Island. A number of bed and breakfasts, small hotels, and house or condo rentals are typically the best way to find accommodation in the Hilo and Volcano Village area.

One of a few exceptions is the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. Here guests stay in a room on Hilo Bay, where the rising sun lights up the town and the volcanoes beyond.

With plenty of paths around the hotel and bay to enchant guests, the hotel is also a fantastic place to take trips to Volcanoes National Park, the waterfalls around Hilo, or Waimea and Waipio Valley.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Andi Fisher
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hilo Hawaiian Hotel on Hilo Bay

The Hilo Hawaiian Hotel is a comfortable, laid-back hotel that sits right on Hilo Bay. While not quite rustic, it is humble in its offerings, but charming to a fault. The staff is like family and the restaurant serves really great food, with a weekend buffet that the locals rave about. It is a great launching spot for all your Hilo adventuring and right near downtown Hilo close to all the shops and restaurants. It is also literally 7 minutes from the Hilo airport, so it is super convenient!.

Located next to the Liliuokalani Gardens which are a great place to walk, run, or picnic. From the bayside balconies you get a great view of Mauna Kea's peak.

Perfect place for families with top notch service.
Andi Fisher
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Eat a Mauna Kea Sunrise viewing the Mauna Kea peaks at the Queen's Court Restaurant

Do yourself a favor and order the Mauna Kea sunrise from the Queen's Court restaurant inside the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel. It is Hawaii on a plate! You can look out on the peak of the real Mauna Kea mountain while enjoying two poached eggs on top of the islands famous Portuguese sausage over English muffin with just the right amount of light, bright lilikoi hollandaise sauce. For a real local experience have it with rice instead of hash browns!

