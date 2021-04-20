Hilo Coffee Mill
17-995 Volcano Rd, Mountain View, HI 96771, USA
+1 808-968-1333
Tue - Sat 8am - 4:30pm
Hilo Cofee Mill Roaster, Coffee Bar and GrindersNot the prettiest coffee mill or the largest either, but this little spot and adjacent coffee bar is jammed packed. They serve great coffee drinks and grinders like Kalua pork that will satisfy your thirst for caffeine and a snack.
They have a large park area and picnic grounds. You can visit the mill and see how they roast coffee.
Plenty of parking and they need it for the crowds!