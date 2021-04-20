Where are you going?
Hills Market

7860 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, USA
| +1 614-846-3220
Local Food At Its Best on the Veranda Columbus Ohio United States

Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 8pm

Local Food At Its Best on the Veranda

The Hills Market, a locally owned specialty grocer, embraces "local" foods in a big way. Throughout the week they host pop-up eateries in their veranda seating area. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, you'll find Darista Cafe serving delicious international street food–inspired cuisine, elevated to gourmet levels and crafted with seasonal and local ingredients.

Owner Dara Schwartz describes her concept as "World Inspired. Local Fare. Cafe+Bakery." The menu usually offers two to three entrées, a soup, and a small selection of pastries—all of which are served at incredibly reasonable prices.

One of the many things I love about Columbus is the variety of fresh and local food offerings. Pop-up eateries and food trucks serving seasonal local foods have become huge. And the quality of food served by some of these savvy mobile restaurateurs is hard to beat.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

