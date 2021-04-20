Highline Ballroom
431 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-414-5994
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 4am
Dazzle ManMachine Dazzle is the stage name of the remarkable designer pictured above.
He performed this year at the "Night of a Thousand Stevies" (NOTS) cabaret that celebrates the many songs and costumes of Stevie Nicks. The show is an annual event and it will be staged again in May of 2014.
I'd heard about Machine Dazzle from his long time collaborator Taylor Mac, but I was amazed to see him on stage at NOTS. He's a huge talent and a very tall person! Of course, he's wearing a hand-made ship on his head and that did give him an extra foot or two of height...
Machine Dazzle's work will be seen soon when Taylor Mac presents a 24-hour play at the Public Theatre early in 2014 and his creations make many appearances at burlesque events all over New York.