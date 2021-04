Highlands, NC 28741 Highlands, NC 28741, USA

October morning in Highlands ...before the weekend crowds arrive, a bit of leaf-peeping in and around the town of Highlands, North Carolina: at just over 4000', this is one of the highest towns east of the Mississippi. My wife and I had flown back east for family medical reasons; a few unexpected free hours allowed us to enjoy some of the fall foliage in the southern Appalachians...