Vintage Cape Town Tourism Poster at Highlands Country House
While on a quest for a place to have afternoon tea one day, my friend and I found ourselves at the charming Highlands Country House Hotel, in the suburb of Kenilworth. A rambling old mansion with countless nooks and crannies to explore, not to mention some beautifully manicured gardens, it was the perfect place for a good old-fashioned "spot of tea." I especially loved the vintage knickknacks found throughout the house — this retro Cape Town
tourism poster in particular. You can see the shadow of Table Mountain in the background, a view as lovely 100 years ago as it is today.