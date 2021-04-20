Where are you going?
Highlands Country House Hotel

36 Tennant Road
+27 21 797 8810
Vintage Cape Town Tourism Poster at Highlands Country House Cape Town South Africa
While on a quest for a place to have afternoon tea one day, my friend and I found ourselves at the charming Highlands Country House Hotel, in the suburb of Kenilworth. A rambling old mansion with countless nooks and crannies to explore, not to mention some beautifully manicured gardens, it was the perfect place for a good old-fashioned "spot of tea." I especially loved the vintage knickknacks found throughout the house — this retro Cape Town tourism poster in particular. You can see the shadow of Table Mountain in the background, a view as lovely 100 years ago as it is today.
By Sarah Khan , AFAR Contributor

