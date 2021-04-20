Highland Bakery
655 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
| +1 404-586-0772
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sat, Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm
Best Brunch in Atlanta's Old Fourth WardWhat started as a simple coffee shop and bakery has become one of the most popular brunch spots in Atlanta. There's constantly a wait at the original Old Fourth Ward location. Highland's baked goods are what greets you first and it's easy to get distracted by the cupcakes, bread, doughnuts and cookies all made in house and chemical free. When it comes to breakfast, which is available all day, you can go light with granola and egg whites or decadent with the massive peanut butter french toast. Before you leave, grab a mini cupcake to go for only 99 cents!
over 5 years ago
SweetPotatoooooPancakes!
Went to Highland Bakery for my 23bday & tried the Challah French Toast(breadpudding texture) ended up asking for some Sweet Potato Pancakes to replace the French toast. Those sweet potato pancakessss made me feel my soul lift up out of my body only to wave at me & try to kick me off because I had to snatch it back into my body to finish the rest of the pancakes! ! !