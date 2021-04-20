Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Highland Bakery

655 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Website
| +1 404-586-0772
Best Brunch in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 5pm

Best Brunch in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

What started as a simple coffee shop and bakery has become one of the most popular brunch spots in Atlanta. There's constantly a wait at the original Old Fourth Ward location. Highland's baked goods are what greets you first and it's easy to get distracted by the cupcakes, bread, doughnuts and cookies all made in house and chemical free. When it comes to breakfast, which is available all day, you can go light with granola and egg whites or decadent with the massive peanut butter french toast. Before you leave, grab a mini cupcake to go for only 99 cents!
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Shateria Pauley
over 5 years ago

SweetPotatoooooPancakes!

Went to Highland Bakery for my 23bday & tried the Challah French Toast(breadpudding texture) ended up asking for some Sweet Potato Pancakes to replace the French toast. Those sweet potato pancakessss made me feel my soul lift up out of my body only to wave at me & try to kick me off because I had to snatch it back into my body to finish the rest of the pancakes! ! !

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points