Highland Bakery

Best Brunch in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward

What started as a simple coffee shop and bakery has become one of the most popular brunch spots in Atlanta . There's constantly a wait at the original Old Fourth Ward location. Highland's baked goods are what greets you first and it's easy to get distracted by the cupcakes, bread, doughnuts and cookies all made in house and chemical free. When it comes to breakfast, which is available all day, you can go light with granola and egg whites or decadent with the massive peanut butter french toast. Before you leave, grab a mini cupcake to go for only 99 cents!