SweetPotatoooooPancakes!

Went to Highland Bakery for my 23bday & tried the Challah French Toast(breadpudding texture) ended up asking for some Sweet Potato Pancakes to replace the French toast. Those sweet potato pancakessss made me feel my soul lift up out of my body only to wave at me & try to kick me off because I had to snatch it back into my body to finish the rest of the pancakes! ! !