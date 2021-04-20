Highbrow Cabin on the Cliff
6156 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN 55614, USA
Photo courtesy of The Highbrow Cabin on the Cliff
Highbrow Cabin on the CliffWhy we love it: A lakefront cabin that’s ideal for group getaways
The Highlights:
- A large deck offering sunrise views over Lake Superior
- Three bedrooms with flexible layouts for groups of different sizes
- A secluded location that’s still just 3.5 miles from Tettegouche State Park
The Review:
When planning a group trip to eastern Minnesota, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better home rental than the Highbrow. Surrounded by three acres of beautiful North Shore woods, the cabin is perched just 40 feet from a cliff overlooking Lake Superior, with gorgeous views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Other vistas can be enjoyed from the large deck or the master suite—a majestic loft with a king-size bed. The first floor and basement each house an additional bedroom with two twin beds that can be joined to make a king, and with a comfy futon in the great room, there’s enough room for eight people.
After a day spent hiking in nearby Tettegouche State Park, guests can warm up around the wood-burning stove or take a steam in the newly constructed sauna. The kitchen comes stocked with a Viking stove and top-of-the-line cookware, and there’s a rec room with a 52-inch TV, foosball table, dartboard, board game library, and record player. A charcoal grill, fire pit, basketball hoop, and bean bag toss game are perfect for warm summer nights, while the paved driveway makes for easy access during snowy winter months.