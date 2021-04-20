Where are you going?
Highbrow Cabin on the Cliff

6156 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN 55614, USA
Website
Highbrow Cabin on the Cliff

Why we love it: A lakefront cabin that’s ideal for group getaways  

The Highlights:
- A large deck offering sunrise views over Lake Superior
- Three bedrooms with flexible layouts for groups of different sizes
- A secluded location that’s still just 3.5 miles from Tettegouche State Park 

The Review:
When planning a group trip to eastern Minnesota, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better home rental than the Highbrow. Surrounded by three acres of beautiful North Shore woods, the cabin is perched just 40 feet from a cliff overlooking Lake Superior, with gorgeous views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Other vistas can be enjoyed from the large deck or the master suite—a majestic loft with a king-size bed. The first floor and basement each house an additional bedroom with two twin beds that can be joined to make a king, and with a comfy futon in the great room, there’s enough room for eight people.  

After a day spent hiking in nearby Tettegouche State Park, guests can warm up around the wood-burning stove or take a steam in the newly constructed sauna. The kitchen comes stocked with a Viking stove and top-of-the-line cookware, and there’s a rec room with a 52-inch TV, foosball table, dartboard, board game library, and record player. A charcoal grill, fire pit, basketball hoop, and bean bag toss game are perfect for warm summer nights, while the paved driveway makes for easy access during snowy winter months.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

