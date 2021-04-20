High Spirits
35A/1, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Next to The Westin, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
| +91 86000 63174
Sun - Sat 8pm - 11:30pm
Party in High SpiritsIf you're looking for a fun evening out with great music and a funky atmosphere, High Spirits is the place to go.
High Spirits is known for two things: The spirits (try the apple melon martini), and the music. They host internationally renowned DJs and a good mix of upcoming and established bands on a regular basis. If you fancy giving the pipes a go, there are also karaoke nights. And it’s not just music—you can share a pint and a laugh during the stand up comedy too.
High Spirits tends to have quite a rush on the weekends.