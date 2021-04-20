Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

High Spirits

35A/1, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Next to The Westin, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
Website
| +91 86000 63174
Party in High Spirits Pune India

More info

Sun - Sat 8pm - 11:30pm

Party in High Spirits

If you're looking for a fun evening out with great music and a funky atmosphere, High Spirits is the place to go.

High Spirits is known for two things: The spirits (try the apple melon martini), and the music. They host internationally renowned DJs and a good mix of upcoming and established bands on a regular basis. If you fancy giving the pipes a go, there are also karaoke nights. And it’s not just music—you can share a pint and a laugh during the stand up comedy too.

High Spirits tends to have quite a rush on the weekends.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points