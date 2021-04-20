the city outdoes itself

Just when I thought I’d seen it all in NY, the city outdoes itself. The High Line Park is a true testament to the city’s incredible ability to reinvent itself, and it has transformed, brought life and vibrancy to an entire area that was formerly known as “Death Avenue”.



My interest was sparked immediately after first hearing about the High Line, and I knew I had to return to NY to see it … and indeed, it did not disappoint.



The 30+ blocks from Gansevoort Street to West 30th Street (along 10th Ave) is a wonderful stroll, with a breathtaking view of the Hudson River on one side, and the spectacular scenery on the other, and when you’re sitting in one of the many stylishly designed benches … because after all, this is NY, and even the park benches must reflect its panache … you feel as if you’re truly isolated from all the hustle and bustle of the city.