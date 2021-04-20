High Line Park
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
| +1 212-335-2277
Photo by Iwan Baan
The High Line in NYCI lived in NYC for nearly ten years. So when I returned last week for my first visit since my move to San Francisco this summer, I was curious what, if anything, would feel different. The High Line, the urban park that was built on an old elevated freight railroad on the city's west side, surprised me most. The original section runs from Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District to West 34th Street, between 10th & 11th Avenues. While I was gone, the original section seemed to have morphed with tall grasses and flowers and a new section opened, running between West 20th and West 30th Streets. The project is a bit of urban planning genius. Public art works and awesome food spot like Melt Bakery and Blue Bottle Coffee are sprinkled along the tracks and there are plenty of chairs and benches for people watching.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
the city outdoes itself
Just when I thought I’d seen it all in NY, the city outdoes itself. The High Line Park is a true testament to the city’s incredible ability to reinvent itself, and it has transformed, brought life and vibrancy to an entire area that was formerly known as “Death Avenue”.
My interest was sparked immediately after first hearing about the High Line, and I knew I had to return to NY to see it … and indeed, it did not disappoint.
The 30+ blocks from Gansevoort Street to West 30th Street (along 10th Ave) is a wonderful stroll, with a breathtaking view of the Hudson River on one side, and the spectacular scenery on the other, and when you’re sitting in one of the many stylishly designed benches … because after all, this is NY, and even the park benches must reflect its panache … you feel as if you’re truly isolated from all the hustle and bustle of the city.
My interest was sparked immediately after first hearing about the High Line, and I knew I had to return to NY to see it … and indeed, it did not disappoint.
The 30+ blocks from Gansevoort Street to West 30th Street (along 10th Ave) is a wonderful stroll, with a breathtaking view of the Hudson River on one side, and the spectacular scenery on the other, and when you’re sitting in one of the many stylishly designed benches … because after all, this is NY, and even the park benches must reflect its panache … you feel as if you’re truly isolated from all the hustle and bustle of the city.