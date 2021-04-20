Where are you going?
Hifumi-an

4-chōme-2-18 Sendagi, Bunkyo City, Tōkyō-to 113-0022, Japan
+81 3-5832-8677
A List of Foodie Stops in Tokyo Bunkyo City Japan

Ameyayokocho
The open-air stalls underneath the train tracks were once a haven for criminal transactions. Today they’re a paradise for bargain-hunters looking for such essentials as green tea and dried fish. Don’t miss the labyrinthine underground food counters located beneath the Ameyoko Center Building. 4-7-8 Ueno, Taito-ku

Kappabashi
A well-known shopping area for local restaurateurs, Kappabashi is the place to go for kitchen utensils and plastic food displays. Located between the Ueno and Asakusa neighborhoods, northeast of Ameyayokocho.

Hifumi-an
At this 1920s-era restaurant, diners can try kaiseki—traditional multicourse meals. Chefs also teach cooking classes off-site. 4-2-18 Sendagi, Bunkyo-ku, 81/(0) 3-5832-8677 —Marie Doezema

By Marie Volkea Doezema , AFAR Contributor

