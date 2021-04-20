Hietalahti Market Hall
Lönnrotinkatu 34, 00180 Helsinki, Finland
| +358 9 31023580
Mon, Tue 8am - 6pm
Wed, Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 10pm
Helsinki's Most Elegant Market HallI love going to markets. In Helsinki, a visit to the dockside Kauppatori was a must for me. I had also planned a visit to the Hakaniemen Market Hall only to find out, after I landed in Helsinki, that it was closed due to renovations. Disappointment soon turned to joy as I discovered Hietalahti Market Hall.
Hietalahti Market Hall was built in 1903 as a fresh produce market and at one point in its history, even functioned as an antique and art hall. In 2012, the hall was revived as a food market, accommodating the displaced vendors from Hakaniemen while the latter undergoes renovation.
Hietalahti Market Hall is a relatively small market with about the purveyors on just one floor. The interior has a very elegant feel to it; sectioned into stalls framed in dark wood. Colorful flags hang overhead.
At Hietalahti Market Hall, you can find everything from locally grown produce, smoked meat and fish, sausages, breads, cheeses, imported foodstuffs, and last but not least, the pastries that always seem to be calling my name. There are also a few eateries serving soup and sandwiches, perfect for a quick bite. Outside Hietalahti was a small flea market and more produce vendors.
We arrived late afternoon, just in time for a coffee and two of those pastries!
Hietalahti is easy to get to. From downtown, just take Tram 6 and get off at the stop by the same name. Don't worry about missing it as there will be plenty of other people getting off the tram along with you!