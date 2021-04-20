Hierapolis Antik Kent Unnamed Road

Ancient Spa Ruins of Pamukkale Pamukkale, or the Cotton Castle, a cascading mountain of sodium bicarbonate and natural spring waters, was known to the ancients to have healing powers. The early Greeks and Romans built Hieropolis, a huge town complete with two coliseums, Temple to Apollo, and homes for thousands above it. Excellent ruins of the town still stand on the hilltop and are definitely worth a visit before dipping into the pools. Check out the museum too, filled with plenty of beautiful artifacts and sculpture.