Hidden Valley Inn & Reserve 4 Cooma Cairn Road, Mountain Pine Ridge Cayo, Belize

Mountain Retreat Over 7,000 acres of adventure await visitors to Hidden Valley Inn and Reserve. This intimate luxury resort is situated in a guest-exclusive reserve in the Mountain Pine Ridge area of the Cayo District. The boutique property features 10 Estate Rooms and two Estate Suites. It’s one of the only properties where you are likely to find fireplaces, and with good reason – it does get rather chilly in the Mountain Pine Ridge area and the real wood-burning fireplaces are not only romantic, but provide an excellent source of heat on those chilly nights.



The Lodge is the estate house where guests can dine in the restaurant, relax in the common areas, or visit the library lounge. The lodge was originally designed as a family vacation home and the personal touches show. It’s an ideal spot to spend the late afternoon having a cocktail, catching up on emails, or reading a good book. Hidden Valley’s plantation-style décor and the more rustic stone hearths in the Lodge provide a very welcoming and warm atmosphere.



Be sure to check out the property’s jungle platforms and resting areas. These are great spots for yoga and meditation and even feature Sanskrit names. Whether you do yoga or not, these platforms are prime spots for stopping and relaxing along the water’s edge – a few even offer waterfall views. And speaking of waterfalls, do not miss taking a hike to Butterfly Falls as it’s one of the most picturesque spots in Belize and it’s reserved for guests of Hidden Valley Inn!

