Getting to the Atomium

One of Brussels ' most popular tourist attractions, the Atomium, is off the beaten path and located in the north part of the city - quite a distance from the center.Not a problem! If you're car-less, you have two easy ways to get there. Take the Brussels Metro or the tram to the Heysel stop, which is where the silver structure is, along with Mini-Europe, a 30+ screen cinema and the Exposition Center.