Heydalur Guesthouse at Mjóifjörður

Seydisfjordur, Iceland
Neskaupstadur Iceland

Heydalur Guesthouse at Mjóifjörður

This wonderful farmhouse is tucked away in the most isolated recesses of the Westfjords. The owner Stella and her family offer a range of activities from horse riding, mountain fishing and snowmobiling and they make wonderful, homemade food in the rustic restaurant.

The former cow stables now host eight cosy guest rooms and you can also camp. To top it all off there's a swimming pool and just 20 minutes away a hot pool embedded in the fjord!
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

