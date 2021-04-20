Heybeliada

Mansions and Bicycles
While visiting Istanbul
in the summer, it's essential to take a trip to Prince's Islands for a sunny, sea breezy escape. Buyuk Ada can be incredibly crowded, so take the time to go to Heybeli Ada, a seagull flap away. Rent a bike or for the less sweat inducing transport, a horse drawn carriage. Some mansions are pristine, others decrepit and collapsing, but all worth appreciation. Buy handcrafts or sun hats, but don't forget to bargain! Take a ferry from Karakoy on the European side or Kadikoy or Bostanci from the Asian side. Step off the ferry and head uphill. Heyamola Ada Lokantasi is a pleasant stop for a cold beer and homemade food on your way up or down.