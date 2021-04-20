Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Herrnschlösschen Restaurant

Herrngasse 20, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Website
| +49 9861 873890
Herrnschlösschen Restaurant Rothenburg ob der Tauber Germany
Herrnschlösschen Restaurant Rothenburg ob der Tauber Germany
Herrnschlösschen Restaurant Rothenburg ob der Tauber Germany
Herrnschlösschen Restaurant Rothenburg ob der Tauber Germany

Herrnschlösschen Restaurant

Housed in a charming hotel of the same name, the Herrnschlösschen serves gourmet cuisine in a historic dining room, complete with wooden beams dating back to 1526. Here, diners enjoy sophisticated dishes like carpaccio of smoked goose breast and braised veal with truffles, followed by elegant desserts such as pear-and-marzipan cake with raspberry sorbet and chocolate sauce. Also on offer is a solid wine list with plenty of German and French varietals, as well as a romantic garden that’s perfect for eating alfresco in fine weather. Additionally, there’s a private dining area in the cellar and a decent sister restaurant, Zur Höll, a couple blocks away in case the Herrnschlösschen is full.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points