Herrnschlösschen Restaurant
Housed in a charming hotel of the same name, the Herrnschlösschen serves gourmet cuisine in a historic dining room, complete with wooden beams dating back to 1526. Here, diners enjoy sophisticated dishes like carpaccio of smoked goose breast and braised veal with truffles, followed by elegant desserts such as pear-and-marzipan cake with raspberry sorbet and chocolate sauce. Also on offer is a solid wine list with plenty of German and French varietals, as well as a romantic garden that’s perfect for eating alfresco in fine weather. Additionally, there’s a private dining area in the cellar and a decent sister restaurant, Zur Höll, a couple blocks away in case the Herrnschlösschen is full.