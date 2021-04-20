Where are you going?
Herringbone

7837 Herschel Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
| +1 858-459-0221
Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11:30am - 9pm
Thur, Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 10am - 10pm

Herringbone has beautiful indoor seating that almost feels as though you are outside on a large patio. The food is locally grown and the seafood is fresh.

This building used to house the car collection of a wealthy man some time ago. When he died, his widow kept the building because she claimed it was inhabited by the ghost of her husband. After she passed on, the building went up for sale. The owner brought in 100 year old olive trees from Northern California to fill the rooms.

Tip: Being La Jolla and a chef Brian Malarkey restaurant, reservations are recommended.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

