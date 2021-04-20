Heron Island Resort

Swimming with Sharks

Heron Island is most famous for watching sea turtles lay their eggs, during their season of course, but there is so much to see on the island. The island is covered in birds- the Black Noddy reigns supreme- hence the sounds and smells of the island are well, bird like. I watched a seagull try to steal a Buff-banded Rail's baby, but they fought the bastard off. I love seagulls, however they do seem to be a nuisance in this part of the world. Birds aside, the activities on the island are numerous- diving, snorkeling, reef walking (as in the Great Barrier), semi-submersible ship exploration, sunset cruises, and of course indulging in seafood and cocktails. The reef sharks and stingrays are plentiful though very peaceful. If you prefer to keep your toes out of the sea then take a dip in the pool overlooking the sea as pictured here.