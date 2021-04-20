Heron Island Resort
Heron Island QLD 4680, Australia
| +61 7 4972 9055
Photo by William Debois Photopia, courtesy of Aldesta Hotels
Heron Island ResortSituated directly on the Great Barrier Reef, Heron Island Resort is reachable only by boat, seaplane, or helicopter. Whichever way you to choose to arrive, transfers are sure to be scenic, with views of the occasional whale or turquoise reef formation. Once on the island, expert pure serenity—day-trippers are not allowed, there isn’t any cell phone reception, and rooms are television-free. Even the lowest tier Turtle rooms include private balconies or terraces with garden views, while the exclusive one-bedroom Beach House features its own boardwalk to the beach. Unlike at many resorts in the area, some rooms even have air-conditioning. Guests can also look forward to more than 20 renowned dive sites just minutes from the jetty, including the Heron Bommie, which Jacques Cousteau named among his top 10 favorite spots in the world.
over 5 years ago
Swimming with Sharks
Heron Island is most famous for watching sea turtles lay their eggs, during their season of course, but there is so much to see on the island. The island is covered in birds- the Black Noddy reigns supreme- hence the sounds and smells of the island are well, bird like. I watched a seagull try to steal a Buff-banded Rail's baby, but they fought the bastard off. I love seagulls, however they do seem to be a nuisance in this part of the world. Birds aside, the activities on the island are numerous- diving, snorkeling, reef walking (as in the Great Barrier), semi-submersible ship exploration, sunset cruises, and of course indulging in seafood and cocktails. The reef sharks and stingrays are plentiful though very peaceful. If you prefer to keep your toes out of the sea then take a dip in the pool overlooking the sea as pictured here.