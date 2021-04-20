Where are you going?
Heroes Pub

1 Riverview Avenue
Website
| +1 410-573-1996
48 Brew Taps at Heroes Pub Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Wed 11am - 12am
Thur - Sat 11am - 1:30am

48 Brew Taps at Heroes Pub

With a long line of 48 taps spewing out a variety of brews and beers alongside 10 HD TVs for catching the latest baseball, football, or basketball games, Heroes Pub is definitely one of the local favorite sports bars in Annapolis.

You're also find tons of pub grub—chicken wings, nachos, and burgers to name a few—on its menu if you'd like some food with your brew.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

