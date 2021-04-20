Heroes Pub
1 Riverview Avenue
| +1 410-573-1996
Photo courtesy of Heroes Pub
More info
Sun - Wed 11am - 12am
Thur - Sat 11am - 1:30am
48 Brew Taps at Heroes PubWith a long line of 48 taps spewing out a variety of brews and beers alongside 10 HD TVs for catching the latest baseball, football, or basketball games, Heroes Pub is definitely one of the local favorite sports bars in Annapolis.
You're also find tons of pub grub—chicken wings, nachos, and burgers to name a few—on its menu if you'd like some food with your brew.