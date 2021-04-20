Hermitage Museum Palace Square, 2, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 190000

A good college try We visited the Hermitage Museum on Monday (the day it's closed to the public) and were able to witness art students painting some of the museum's most famous works. If you go, definitely try to arrange a private tour. On a typical day, 10,000 visitors stream through the doors.*



*Statistic referenced by our guide who also emphatically claimed 1 hectare was equal to 2,000 acres. (1 hectare is equal to 2.4 acres)