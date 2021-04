Heritage Park

Learn about Plants and Butterflies at the Heritage Park Find an oasis just north of Fort Worth Airport at the Heritage Park on Grapevine Lake. Enjoy the magic of the butterfly garden, where you’ll see dozens of varieties fluttering through the foliage. Visit the "Living Wall" in the Kitchen Garden and smell the herbs in the Pizza Garden. Learn more about native plants that thrive in the park, such as Mexican hat and rock rose. Check the events calender on the website for fun seasonal activities.