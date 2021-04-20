Where are you going?
Heritage Farmstead Museum

1900 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075, USA
Website
| +1 972-881-0140
Exploring the Farmstead Plano Texas United States

Once known as the Farrell-Wilson Farmstead, The Heritage Farmstead Museum is a well-preserved 1800's farming estate ripe for exploring! Checkout their one-room school house, country home, farming equipment and 4.5 acres of land known as the north-Texan prairie—home to both historic and ecological diversity. Here they collect artifacts and preserve the house to cleverly teach about 19th-20th century Blackland Prairie life. Be sure to check their schedule as they have events going on almost every weekend!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

