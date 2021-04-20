Heritage Asian Eatery
Co-founder and Chef Felix Zhou originally hails from southwest China sets the tone at this hip “fast-casual” restaurant, where Edison bulbs hang over a long communal wooden table and diner queue up for counter service. The no-frills menu billboards could easily stunt-double in a 1950s snack shack, except for dishes like Dan Dan noodles, salmon bowls with yuzu
citrus dressing, crispy xiao long bao
and stir-fried bok choy. A local favorite remains the pork belly bao
with kimchi daikon
, crispy onion and hoisin sauce, adding a tangy twist. Heritage Asian Eatery’s style may be breezy and straightforward, but the dishes are full of delicious nuance. In early 2019, the restaurant opened a second location in the Mount Pleasant area (382 W Broadway).