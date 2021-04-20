Heritage & Diving Villages

Buy a Bedouin Brass or Copper Coffeepot

Arrive at one of the better hotels or resorts in Dubai, and you'll more than likely be greeted by a robed man in a white dishdasha and checked headdress (gutra and agal) offering you a plate of dates and cardamom coffee from a brass coffeepot. It's always been my favorite kind of hotel "welcome drink."



The Bedouin of the UAE and wider Arabian Peninsula have a reputation for their grace and generosity and traditions of Arab hospitality. If you get a chance to visit an Emirati home, you'll find these traditions are still practiced to this day, and moments after you arrive you'll be offered coffee or tea and snacks. At weddings and special events, it's still traditional cardamom coffee and dates.



The coffeepots make wonderful souvenirs. I had a few gracing the shelves in my Dubai apartment for many years. You can find more rustic plain pots like the ones above at the Dubai Heritage and Diving Village, but you will also see fancier ones in souvenir shops. Made of polished copper and silver, as well as brass, they are more intricately decorated. These are still traditional, but they were used for special occasions by the ruling tribes, whereas the ones above were used daily, generally thrown directly onto the hot coals of a campfire. The smaller, more dainty teapots that you'll see, however, tend to come from Morocco.