Herengracht 316

316 Herengracht
Website
Tiptoe Through Canal-Side Gardens Amsterdam The Netherlands

Tiptoe Through Canal-Side Gardens

The impressive facades of Amsterdam's 17th century canal houses conceal stunning gardens that come alive in spring. During Open Tulip Days in late April/early May, one ticket buys access to more than a dozen secluded gardens, most of which are usually closed to the public.

Participating gardens include those at the Rijksmuseum, Museum van Loon, Tassenmuseum and the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. In addition, entry to this spring event clues you in about the best public displays of the national flower in full bloom. 
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

