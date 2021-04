Herbwalk Pulau Langkawi Langkawi Island, Kedah, Malaysia

Traditional Malay Tea and Herbwalk Sitting down for tea with Dr. Ghani after a herb tour is the perfect experience in Langkawi. He has collected over 500 different species of medicinally valuable plants to traditional Malay culture in his garden. Unlike a lecture, he approaches each two hour tour from the perspective of cultural exchange and education while tailoring it to your personal interests or needs. The tour finishes with tea and snacks prepared by his wife!