The Henry Jones Art Hotel

Henry Jones Art Hotel Australia’s first dedicated art hotel is also a hotbed of history. Set within Hobart’s oldest waterfront warehouses, which served as a jam factory from the 1890s to the 1970s and helped pull the seedy Sullivan’s Cove district out of poverty, the Henry Jones is a stylish blend of existing sandstone walls, wood beams, and tin roofing balanced with modern stainless-steel fixtures, glass bathrooms, and silk accents. More than 500 original paintings, prints, photos, and sculptures by some of Tasmania’s leading contemporary artists fill the property. In keeping with the city’s reputation as a food destination, the hotel is home to two restaurants (one centered on a wood-fired Asado grill), an all-day café, and a rough-luxe cocktail bar that makes an ideal pit-stop after an afternoon spent exploring Hunter Street’s 19th-century architecture and harbor views.