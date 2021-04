Buckhead's French Bakery and Cafe

Henri’s is an Atlanta institution known for French pastries, cakes, and breads as well as deli sandwiches made fresh to order. It pays to go early as once the pastries are gone, you’re out of luck. If you go for lunch, be sure to indulge in a cookie or two for dessert. They also have coffee and other caffeinated beverages to keep you motivated at work.