Hengifoss

The Hengifossa River feeds into one of the highest waterfalls in Iceland: Hengifoss, which cascades down 128 meters (420 feet) and is reachable on a moderately difficult hike. A steep path through a basalt gorge leads to the base of Hengifoss and a smaller waterfall, Litlanesfoss, and the white rush of the falls against the surrounding red clay and black volcanic rock is visually stunning. Following the scenic—and sometimes scarily high—Fjarðarheiði Pass from Seyðisfjörð to Hengifoss, you’ll go by the largest forest in the country, Hallormsstaðaskógur, with 70 different species of trees, and tranquil Lake Lagarfljót, where a serpentine "worm monster" is said to lurk below the surface.