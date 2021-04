Looks to Love on Lovers Lane

Hemline, a New Orleans transplant, keeps its shelves and racks brimming with some of the sweetest, of-the-moment ladies apparel, at prices that won't break the bank. Among the designers you'll find here are style mavens Chan Lu, Trina Turk, Free People, and Hudson. From jeans, to frocks, to fun trinkets and jewelry, Hemline is a fashionista's fantasy in Highland Park.