Helping Hands Herbals

1021 Pearl St
Website
| +1 303-444-1564
Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Colorado Boulder Colorado United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 9:45pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 9:45pm

Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Colorado

Marijuana is legal to buy and sell in licensed recreational pot shops in Colorado for anyone over 21 with an ID, but out-of-state tourists are NOT allowed to shop in medicinal marijuana (MMJ) dispensaries, of which there are hundreds in Colorado. Medicinal marijuana patients must be Colorado residents with a state-issued "red card" for their particular ailment. This MMJ shop in downtown Boulder, Helping Hands Herbals, boasts all-organic, homegrown medicine, edibles, custom hash, exclusive strains, and daily ounce specials. In July, 2014, they opened a retail shop upstairs for anyone over 21. Just be sure you are entering the correct kind of shop when attempting to purchase marijuana anywhere in Colorado.
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

