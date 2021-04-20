Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Colorado
Marijuana is legal to buy and sell in licensed recreational pot shops in Colorado
for anyone over 21 with an ID, but out-of-state tourists are NOT allowed to shop in medicinal marijuana (MMJ) dispensaries, of which there are hundreds in Colorado. Medicinal marijuana patients must be Colorado residents with a state-issued "red card" for their particular ailment. This MMJ shop in downtown Boulder, Helping Hands Herbals, boasts all-organic, homegrown medicine, edibles, custom hash, exclusive strains, and daily ounce specials. In July, 2014, they opened a retail shop upstairs for anyone over 21. Just be sure you are entering the correct kind of shop when attempting to purchase marijuana anywhere in Colorado.