Helm Microbrasserie

Sipping Local Brews
HELM is an acronym formed from the French names for the four ingredients of beer—hops, water, yeast, and malt. This establishment serves 11 beers, and each is unique, brewed on site, and made of 90 percent Québécois ingredients. Each brew is named after a nearby street, which only adds more personality to this already amazing pub. And for you nonbeer drinkers who accompany your beer-loving friends, HELM's got you covered with a vast selection of ciders, liquors, and wine. They really thought of everything. HELM also offer an incredible menu consisting of finger foods and soul-warming meals. Don't miss out on the Grilled-Cheese Thursdays for just $8!