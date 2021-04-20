Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Helm Microbrasserie

273 Bernard Street west, Montréal, QC H2V 1T5, Canada
Website
| +1 514-276-0473
Sipping Local Brews Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Tue 4pm - 1am
Wed - Sat 3pm - 3am

Sipping Local Brews

HELM is an acronym formed from the French names for the four ingredients of beer—hops, water, yeast, and malt. This establishment serves 11 beers, and each is unique, brewed on site, and made of 90 percent Québécois ingredients. Each brew is named after a nearby street, which only adds more personality to this already amazing pub. And for you nonbeer drinkers who accompany your beer-loving friends, HELM's got you covered with a vast selection of ciders, liquors, and wine. They really thought of everything. HELM also offer an incredible menu consisting of finger foods and soul-warming meals. Don't miss out on the Grilled-Cheese Thursdays for just $8!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points