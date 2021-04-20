Hell's Gate National Park
Naivasha, Kenya
+254 800 597 000
Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm
Take A Ride On The Wild SideLocated just south of Lake Naivasha; Hell’s Gate National Park is one of Kenya’s two national parks in which you can walk, ride a bike and rock climb. Whizzing along the imposing cliff-lined valley past Klipspringers, Eland, Hartebeest, Baboons and Zebra grazing on the savannah plains is rather exhilarating. On the far side of the park is a picnic site at the Ol Njorowa Gorge where you can descend on foot to the hot water springs and waterfalls.
The Kenya Wildlife Service on the main gate entrance to the park offers bike hire, and they will tell you that Lions, Leopards and Cheetah are very rare in this park, hence their ability to allow tourists a slice of intimacy with the wildlife.