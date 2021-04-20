Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hell's Gate National Park

Naivasha, Kenya
+254 800 597 000
Take A Ride On The Wild Side Nakuru Kenya

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

Take A Ride On The Wild Side

Located just south of Lake Naivasha; Hell’s Gate National Park is one of Kenya’s two national parks in which you can walk, ride a bike and rock climb. Whizzing along the imposing cliff-lined valley past Klipspringers, Eland, Hartebeest, Baboons and Zebra grazing on the savannah plains is rather exhilarating. On the far side of the park is a picnic site at the Ol Njorowa Gorge where you can descend on foot to the hot water springs and waterfalls.
The Kenya Wildlife Service on the main gate entrance to the park offers bike hire, and they will tell you that Lions, Leopards and Cheetah are very rare in this park, hence their ability to allow tourists a slice of intimacy with the wildlife.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points