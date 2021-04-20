Helidosa Helicopter Tours Guéret 23000, France

Fly High Above Punta Cana Punta Cana is more than surf and sand and palm trees—and the best way to see this is to get 500 feet off the ground on a helicopter tour with Helidosa Aviation Group. Helidosa helicopter tours last from 10 to 40 minutes, and guests will fly above Punta Cana Ecological Preserve, Scape Park, always-busy Bavaro (including Laguna Bavaro), miles of tropical forest, and the stunning cliffs and craggy shoreline of Parque Nacional del Este. Pilots double as guides, and add colorful commentary throughout the journey.



The tours are excellent value by Caribbean standards, and, next time you’re sitting on the beach sipping a rum cocktail, you'll have a better appreciation of exactly where in the world you are.

