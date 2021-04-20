Helena Avenue Bakery
Located on Anacapa Street in the heart of the Funk Zone, Helena Avenue Bakery is Santa Barbara’s best spot to fuel up before—or between—wine tastings. The café (which shares a space with Santa Barbara
Wine Collective) is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it’s grab-and-go items only after 3 p.m. so get there in the morning for handmade pastries and breakfast items like peanut-and-cashew-butter toast with banana and rosemary, and a hearty breakfast bowl with sunny-side-up eggs, quinoa, ricotta, avocado, and green harissa. If you’re coming later in the day, pick up some retail items like soups and salads for enjoying at the beach or nearby tasting rooms, and don’t miss the bread, which is made from scratch daily with the highest quality seasonal ingredients.