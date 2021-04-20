Where are you going?
Helena Avenue Bakery

131 Anacapa Street
Website
Helena Avenue Bakery Santa Barbara California United States
Located on Anacapa Street in the heart of the Funk Zone, Helena Avenue Bakery is Santa Barbara’s best spot to fuel up before—or between—wine tastings. The café (which shares a space with Santa Barbara Wine Collective) is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it’s grab-and-go items only after 3 p.m. so get there in the morning for handmade pastries and breakfast items like peanut-and-cashew-butter toast with banana and rosemary, and a hearty breakfast bowl with sunny-side-up eggs, quinoa, ricotta, avocado, and green harissa. If you’re coming later in the day, pick up some retail items like soups and salads for enjoying at the beach or nearby tasting rooms, and don’t miss the bread, which is made from scratch daily with the highest quality seasonal ingredients.
By Natalie Beauregard , AFAR Staff

