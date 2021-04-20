Where are you going?
Helen

Helen, GA 30545, USA
Website
North Georgia's Bavarian Village Helen Georgia United States

North Georgia's Bavarian Village

The town of Helen, Georgia, is a tourist attraction in itself, apart from being home to outdoor activities like tubing and whitewater rafting. Helen was a small logging town until 1969 when plans were established to turn it into a replica of the Alpine towns you would see in Germany. Most buildings have some sort of Alpine look to them, even the fast-food joints.

Helen even has its own Oktoberfest celebration at the same time as its Munich counterpart. The population of less than 500 residents swells in the summertime, as tourism is now the major industry.

By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

