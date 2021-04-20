Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara

Cafayate, Salta Province, Argentina
Wild for Wine Ice Cream Cafayate Argentina

Wild for Wine Ice Cream

Wine ice cream, you say?
Well now... I don't mind if I do. Two scoops, please.

Wine ice cream, in a wide variety of flavors, has long been popular at pop-up ice cream shops around Cafayate's central square. Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara (pictured here) and Heladeria Miranda are among the most popular places to drop a few bucks on creamy bliss, while the wine ice cream at nearby Grace Cafayate's Muse restaurant is among the most delicious dessert you'll ever sample anywhere.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points