Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara Cafayate, Salta Province, Argentina

Wild for Wine Ice Cream Wine ice cream, you say?

Well now... I don't mind if I do. Two scoops, please.



Wine ice cream, in a wide variety of flavors, has long been popular at pop-up ice cream shops around Cafayate's central square. Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara (pictured here) and Heladeria Miranda are among the most popular places to drop a few bucks on creamy bliss, while the wine ice cream at nearby Grace Cafayate's Muse restaurant is among the most delicious dessert you'll ever sample anywhere.