Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara
Cafayate, Salta Province, Argentina
Wild for Wine Ice CreamWine ice cream, you say?
Well now... I don't mind if I do. Two scoops, please.
Wine ice cream, in a wide variety of flavors, has long been popular at pop-up ice cream shops around Cafayate's central square. Helados Artesanales Santa Barbara (pictured here) and Heladeria Miranda are among the most popular places to drop a few bucks on creamy bliss, while the wine ice cream at nearby Grace Cafayate's Muse restaurant is among the most delicious dessert you'll ever sample anywhere.