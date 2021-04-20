Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Heine Brothers' Coffee

1295 Bardstown Rd
Website
| +1 502-456-5108
Best Cup of Coffee in Louisville Louisville Kentucky United States

More info

Sun 7am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 9pm

Best Cup of Coffee in Louisville

Perhaps more common than Starbucks in Louisville, this coffee chain offers 100% fair trade & organic coffee at all of their 13 shops in the area (and their mobile airstream espresso bar). Heine Brothers' features history of their coffee (farm and all) on their blog, allowing you to learn more about what you’re drinking, and see how you benefit the family of the farm owners. In the summer they also offer fresh-squeezed lemonade in a variety of flavors (original, frozen, ginger mate, cucumber, berry, and Heine Palmer!) Their shops offer a great atmosphere for catching up with friends, or work space. In a rush? Drive-through windows at many locations allow you to get your Joe on the go.

By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points