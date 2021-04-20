Heine Brothers' Coffee

Best Cup of Coffee in Louisville
Perhaps more common than Starbucks in Louisville, this coffee chain offers 100% fair trade & organic coffee at all of their 13 shops in the area (and their mobile airstream espresso bar). Heine Brothers' features history of their coffee (farm and all) on their blog, allowing you to learn more about what you’re drinking, and see how you benefit the family of the farm owners. In the summer they also offer fresh-squeezed lemonade in a variety of flavors (original, frozen, ginger mate, cucumber, berry, and Heine Palmer!) Their shops offer a great atmosphere for catching up with friends, or work space. In a rush? Drive-through windows at many locations allow you to get your Joe on the go.